Altoona’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping customers and leading a team. Here are a few standout roles worth a quick look.

Employer: Sam's Club (Walmart)

Sam's Club (Walmart) Location: Altoona, PA – Plank Road Commons

Type: Full-time, Overnight

Pay: $22.00–$30.00/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums

Lead the overnight team that stocks the club, sets up displays, and keeps the sales floor safe and organized while also coaching associates on great member service. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, education benefits (Live Better U), and more. Requires age 18+ and 6 months retail + 6 months customer service experience.

Note: This role appears on multiple sites (LinkedIn and Indeed) but is the same position at the same club.

Employer: Cherry Hill Programs

Location: Logan Valley Mall, Altoona, PA

Type: Part-time, Seasonal (Holiday)

Pay: Not listed

Be a Shift Lead on the Santa photo set—welcome families, support the photo team, run the register, and keep things moving smoothly in a fun, fast-paced holiday setting. Offers flexible schedules, same-day pay options, referral bonuses, and free Santa photo perks for friends and family. Must be 18+, able to stand for long periods, and lift up to 50 lbs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—seasonal and lead roles often open doors to longer-term work.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.