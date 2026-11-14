Altoona’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like working with people and staying active on your feet. Here are a few standout roles hiring now.

Employer: Spencer's / Spencer Gifts – Spirit Halloween

Spencer's / Spencer Gifts – Spirit Halloween Location: Altoona, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.98–$19.23/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Lead the whole store, from sales and staffing to inventory and guest service. Comes with strong perks: paid vacation/holidays, sick time, multiple bonus programs, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, EAP, and 30% merch discount. Must be 21+ with prior retail management experience and able to handle physical work (standing, ladders, lifting up to 50 lbs).

Employer: Acosta

Location: Altoona, PA 16602

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Lead reset projects in Giant Eagle, working with planograms, shelves, and displays while guiding newer team members. Offers medical, dental, vision, company-paid life and disability, 401(k), and generous PTO, plus a steady Monday–Thursday schedule starting at 7 AM (occasional Fridays). Must be 18+, able to travel locally and lift up to 40 lbs.

Employer: Discount Tire

Location: Altoona, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (weekly pay)

Not listed (weekly pay) Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on leadership role where you coach a small team, help customers stay safe on the road, and work in a promote-from-within culture. Perks include Sundays off, weekly pay, paid training, holidays and PTO, tuition help, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, mental health resources, and employee discounts on tires and wheels. Requires a valid driver’s license, ability to lift 50 lbs, and comfort in a fast-paced, physical job.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews are where you find out if it’s a fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.