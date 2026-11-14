Healthcare hiring is steady in Altoona, PA right now, with solid options if you want flexible hours, training, or long‑term growth.

Below are several local healthcare roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care

BAYADA Home Health Care Location: Altoona, PA

Type: Part-time / PRN / Flexible

Pay: $25–$32/hour, based on experience and shift

One-on-one pediatric nursing in the home with flexible scheduling and no minimum hours. Weekly pay, paid orientation with hands-on training, and benefits that can include medical, PTO, 401(k) match, and scholarship opportunities.

Employer: Encompass Health

Location: Altoona, PA

Type: Full-time, Part-time, Pool, Short-Term Contract

Shift: 6:00 PM – 6:00 AM

Night-shift RN role in an inpatient rehab setting with shift differentials, tuition repayment, and a career ladder for growth. Benefits start day one for eligible staff, with PTO, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, and strong support for continuing education.

Employer: Interim HealthCare Inc.

Location: Altoona, PA

Type: Part-time (Training-only to start)

Entry-level role with a paid training program that prepares you to become a Home Health Aide in about three weeks. Includes online coursework, 16 hours of clinical training, and a clear path to promotion once you complete all requirements.

If one of these feels like a fit, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.