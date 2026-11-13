🚧 West Chestnut Ave bridge meeting set for Dec. 9, 2026

PennDOT is planning to replace the Route 7301 (West Chestnut Avenue) bridge over Mill Run at the 31st Street (Route 4005) intersection in Altoona, Blair County.

A public meeting will be held on:

Date: Wednesday, December 9, 2026

Wednesday, Time: 5:30–6:30 PM

Location: Margaret Avenue Training Facility, 1747 Margaret Avenue, Altoona, PA

At the meeting, PennDOT will show project plans and give a presentation. The project will replace the existing bridge with a precast concrete box culvert, and traffic will use a detour during construction. Work is proposed to run from 2028 to 2030.

Questions or special needs?

Project Manager: Nolan J. Paronish, 814-317-3144 , noparonish@pa.gov

Nolan J. Paronish, , Media Contact: Jay Knarr, 814-696-7101, jaknarr@pa.gov

Project documents can be provided in other languages or formats if you ask.