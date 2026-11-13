Altoona’s sales scene is busy right now, with options from healthcare outreach to construction and roofing. If you like talking to people and hitting goals, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Interim HealthCare RMC

Interim HealthCare RMC Location: Altoona, PA (Blair County, growth into Centre County)

(Blair County, growth into Centre County) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Sell and promote home health, personal care, and hospice services to hospitals, nursing homes, and other referral sources. You’ll build relationships, create sales and marketing plans, and help grow patient referrals for a respected healthcare provider.

Employer: CONTRACT HARDWARE & Supply Co. Inc.

CONTRACT HARDWARE & Supply Co. Inc. Location: Altoona, PA (on-site, main office)

(on-site, main office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Inside sales role with a 35+ year commercial supplier, handling quotes, reading blueprints, and supporting contractors with doors, frames, and hardware. Good fit if you like construction, details, and want a path into estimating, project management, or outside sales.

Employer: Planet Roof

Location: Altoona, PA (field-based, on the road)

(field-based, on the road) Type: Full-time (W-2)

Salary: $20/hour base + performance bonuses; stated range $65,000–$125,000/year

Knock doors, talk with homeowners, and set appointments for free roof evaluations—no climbing roofs or closing sales. Great for outgoing people who want paid training, benefits, PTO, 401(k), and clear growth into sales or management.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—sales skills grow fast when you’re in the game.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.