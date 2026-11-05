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Sports

Girls basketball leagues move to Sunday play

3 days ago
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Central Blair Recreation is now holding its Girls Open Basketball Leagues on Sunday afternoons at the Sixth Ward Center, 2101 Fifth Avenue. Games begin on 2026-12-13, with leagues for 3rd–4th grade and 5th–6th grade teams; the team fee is $325 and registration details are on the league flyer.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Central Blair Recreation

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