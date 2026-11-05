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🤝 Altoona, PA Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings
Altoona’s social services scene is busy right now, with several front-line roles helping seniors, families, and adults with disabilities. If you like direct impact work and steady hours, these are worth a look.
Direct Support Professional (DSP)
- Employer: Family Services Incorporated
- Location: Altoona, PA (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $17.00/hour
Support adults with intellectual disabilities with daily living, community activities, and personal care. Paid training, solid benefits (health, vision, dental, 401(k), PTO), and multiple shifts (day, night, overnight) make this a good fit if you need schedule options and want hands-on work.
ELRC Lead Eligibility Specialist
- Employer: Center For Community Action
- Location: Altoona, PA (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $40,040 – $45,500/year
Lead a team that helps families qualify for subsidized childcare and connects them with providers. This role is more office-based and policy-focused, with steady hours, benefits (403(b) with match, health, vision, dental, PTO), and room to use your human services and leadership experience.
Full-Time Protective Services Helpline Representative – New Pay Rate
- Employer: Blair Senior Services, Inc.
- Location: Hybrid – based in Altoona, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.36 – $20.83/hour (10% shift differential for 11 a.m.–7 p.m. shift)
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. or 11 a.m.–7 p.m.
- Application deadline: November 13, 2026
Answer calls to Pennsylvania’s Adult Protective Services Helpline, take detailed reports of abuse/neglect, and route them for investigation. Training is hybrid, then mostly work-from-home, with no sales or cold calls, plus PTO, retirement with 7.5% employer contribution, and optional health, vision, and dental.
Family Shelter Direct Service Professional (Part-Time)
- Employer: Family Services Incorporated
- Location: Altoona, PA (in person)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: From $15.00/hour
- Hours: Thu–Sun, 3 p.m.–11 p.m., plus fill-in shifts as needed
Work directly with individuals and families experiencing homelessness at a local shelter. You’ll help with case management, housing and job searches, and day-to-day shelter operations—good for someone who wants meaningful evening work and can handle a fast-paced, people-focused setting.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have similar roles or future openings. Share this with a friend who’s looking for a people-centered job in Altoona.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.