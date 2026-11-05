🤝 Altoona, PA Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings

Altoona’s social services scene is busy right now, with several front-line roles helping seniors, families, and adults with disabilities. If you like direct impact work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Family Services Incorporated

Family Services Incorporated Location: Altoona, PA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $17.00/hour

Support adults with intellectual disabilities with daily living, community activities, and personal care. Paid training, solid benefits (health, vision, dental, 401(k), PTO), and multiple shifts (day, night, overnight) make this a good fit if you need schedule options and want hands-on work.

Employer: Center For Community Action

Center For Community Action Location: Altoona, PA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $40,040 – $45,500/year

Lead a team that helps families qualify for subsidized childcare and connects them with providers. This role is more office-based and policy-focused, with steady hours, benefits (403(b) with match, health, vision, dental, PTO), and room to use your human services and leadership experience.

Employer: Blair Senior Services, Inc.

Blair Senior Services, Inc. Location: Hybrid – based in Altoona, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.36 – $20.83/hour (10% shift differential for 11 a.m.–7 p.m. shift)

(10% shift differential for 11 a.m.–7 p.m. shift) Schedule: Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. or 11 a.m.–7 p.m.

Monday–Friday, or Application deadline: November 13, 2026

Answer calls to Pennsylvania’s Adult Protective Services Helpline, take detailed reports of abuse/neglect, and route them for investigation. Training is hybrid, then mostly work-from-home, with no sales or cold calls, plus PTO, retirement with 7.5% employer contribution, and optional health, vision, and dental.

Employer: Family Services Incorporated

Family Services Incorporated Location: Altoona, PA (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: From $15.00/hour

Hours: Thu–Sun, 3 p.m.–11 p.m., plus fill-in shifts as needed

Work directly with individuals and families experiencing homelessness at a local shelter. You’ll help with case management, housing and job searches, and day-to-day shelter operations—good for someone who wants meaningful evening work and can handle a fast-paced, people-focused setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have similar roles or future openings. Share this with a friend who’s looking for a people-centered job in Altoona.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.