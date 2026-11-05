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🍽️ Several Altoona Food Service Jobs With Flexible Hours
Altoona’s food scene is busy, and a few solid spots are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced work and feeding people, these are worth a look.
Assistant General Manager (18Yrs +)
- Employer: McDonald's (independent franchise)
- Location: Altoona, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Step into restaurant leadership, running shifts, coaching crew, and helping manage areas like guest service, kitchen, or staffing. This role is for 18+ and comes with paid vacation, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, tuition assistance, and free uniforms at a locally owned franchise location.
Line Cook/Prep Cook
- Employer: Clean Eatz Altoona
- Location: Altoona, PA
- Type: Part-time / flexible (20–32 hours per week)
- Salary: $10.00–$13.00 per hour
Hands-on kitchen role prepping ingredients and cooking meals to recipe in a clean, organized space. You’ll get paid training, an employee discount, and a flexible schedule, and prior kitchen experience is helpful but not strictly required.
Cook
- Employer: Cracker Barrel
- Location: Altoona, PA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed (weekly pay; same-day pay access available)
Cook classic comfort food, from breakfast to dinner, in a team-focused kitchen—no experience needed, they’ll train you. Perks include weekly pay with same-day pay access, health insurance eligibility for part-timers, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and a 35% discount on food and retail.
If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the full details, and send in your application soon—good spots tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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