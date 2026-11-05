🏥 Altoona, PA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Strong Pay

Altoona’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with UPMC and community providers adding new roles at many levels. Whether you’re a physician, RN, or caregiver, there’s solid demand here right now.

Employer: UPMC Altoona Regional Health Services (ARHS)

UPMC Altoona Regional Health Services (ARHS) Location: Altoona, PA (on the hospital campus)

(on the hospital campus) Type: Full-time, employed

Salary: Generous base salary plus work RVU bonus (exact amount not listed)

Full-scope vascular surgery with both open and endovascular cases, including carotid endarterectomy, AV fistula grafts, and extremity bypass. You’ll work in a 400-bed tertiary hospital with a 12-OR suite and be part of the Heart and Vascular Institute alongside cardiothoracic surgery and cardiology.

Employer: UPMC Department of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine

Location: Altoona, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $550K total comp + $30K sign-on bonus, with increases up to $590K annually after 5 years

Join a 13-physician, 31-CRNA team covering a wide mix of adult subspecialty cases. Monday–Friday schedules with beeper call, academic appointment options, 10 weeks PTO, CME funds, retirement with match, relocation help, and J-1 waivers accepted.

Employer: OneWell Health Care

Location: Altoona, PA (field-based, community & home settings)

Type: Part-time

Salary: “Very competitive wages” (exact rate not listed)

Hands-on support for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in homes and the community—help with daily living, skills, and outings. Flexible schedule, paid sick and vacation time, weekly pay, DailyPay option, mileage reimbursement, 401(k), and health benefits for full-time staff.

Employer: UPMC Altoona

Location: Altoona, PA

Type: Full-time (0.9 FTE, nights, union – SEIU)

Salary: Minimum starting pay $35.50/hr (BSN), $34.00/hr (non-BSN), plus shift differentials

44-bed orthopedic/trauma/neuro med-surg monitored unit caring for complex fractures, joint replacements, and neuro cases. Night program offers extra $2/hr on top of off-shift differential, up to $15,000 sign-on bonus, and $15,000 in loan repayment for eligible grads.

Employer: UPMC Altoona

Location: Altoona, PA

Type: Full-time, day/night rotation, union (SEIU)

Salary: Minimum starting pay $35.50/hr (BSN), $34.00/hr (non-BSN), plus shift differential

Newly renovated 28-bed surgical progressive care unit with mostly private rooms and updated tech. Open to new grads and experienced RNs, with generous sign-on bonuses, tuition assistance, and up to $15,000 loan repayment over three years.

If one of these roles fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while Altoona hiring is hot.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.