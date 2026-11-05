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🏥 Altoona, PA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Strong Pay
Altoona’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with UPMC and community providers adding new roles at many levels. Whether you’re a physician, RN, or caregiver, there’s solid demand here right now.
Vascular Surgeon – UPMC Altoona
- Employer: UPMC Altoona Regional Health Services (ARHS)
- Location: Altoona, PA (on the hospital campus)
- Type: Full-time, employed
- Salary: Generous base salary plus work RVU bonus (exact amount not listed)
Full-scope vascular surgery with both open and endovascular cases, including carotid endarterectomy, AV fistula grafts, and extremity bypass. You’ll work in a 400-bed tertiary hospital with a 12-OR suite and be part of the Heart and Vascular Institute alongside cardiothoracic surgery and cardiology.
Anesthesiologist – UPMC Altoona (Up to $590K)
- Employer: UPMC Department of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine
- Location: Altoona, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $550K total comp + $30K sign-on bonus, with increases up to $590K annually after 5 years
Join a 13-physician, 31-CRNA team covering a wide mix of adult subspecialty cases. Monday–Friday schedules with beeper call, academic appointment options, 10 weeks PTO, CME funds, retirement with match, relocation help, and J-1 waivers accepted.
Direct Support Professional (DSP) / Caregiver – OneWell Health Care
- Employer: OneWell Health Care
- Location: Altoona, PA (field-based, community & home settings)
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: “Very competitive wages” (exact rate not listed)
Hands-on support for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in homes and the community—help with daily living, skills, and outings. Flexible schedule, paid sick and vacation time, weekly pay, DailyPay option, mileage reimbursement, 401(k), and health benefits for full-time staff.
RN Staff Nurse (Nights) – T11 Trauma, UPMC Altoona
- Employer: UPMC Altoona
- Location: Altoona, PA
- Type: Full-time (0.9 FTE, nights, union – SEIU)
- Salary: Minimum starting pay $35.50/hr (BSN), $34.00/hr (non-BSN), plus shift differentials
44-bed orthopedic/trauma/neuro med-surg monitored unit caring for complex fractures, joint replacements, and neuro cases. Night program offers extra $2/hr on top of off-shift differential, up to $15,000 sign-on bonus, and $15,000 in loan repayment for eligible grads.
RN Staff Nurse – T10 Surgical Progressive Care, UPMC Altoona
- Employer: UPMC Altoona
- Location: Altoona, PA
- Type: Full-time, day/night rotation, union (SEIU)
- Salary: Minimum starting pay $35.50/hr (BSN), $34.00/hr (non-BSN), plus shift differential
Newly renovated 28-bed surgical progressive care unit with mostly private rooms and updated tech. Open to new grads and experienced RNs, with generous sign-on bonuses, tuition assistance, and up to $15,000 loan repayment over three years.
If one of these roles fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while Altoona hiring is hot.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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