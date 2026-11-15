Altoona’s grocery and retail scene is busy right now, and food departments are growing their teams. If you like working with people and don’t mind staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Hy-Vee, Inc. Location: Altoona, IA

Type: Full-time, hourly

Salary: Not listed

Work in Hy-Vee’s Market Grille, taking orders, serving made-to-order food, running the register, and keeping the kitchen area clean and stocked. No formal education required and they’ll train you, so this is a solid entry point if you enjoy a fast-paced, customer-facing job.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Hy-Vee, Inc. Location: Altoona, IA

Type: Full-time, hourly

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role in the bakery making, baking, and frying products, checking freshness, and helping lead bakery clerks. Great fit if you have some baking or kitchen experience and like early hours, production work, and seeing your products go straight to customers.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2764

Walmart Supercenter #2764 Location: 3501 8th St SW, Altoona, IA 50009

Type: Full-time

Hourly Pay: $17.50 – $30.50 per hour (plus possible premiums and incentives)

Prepare deli and bakery items, stock the sales floor, and help customers at the counter while keeping food safety standards high. Comes with Walmart benefits like health coverage, 401(k), paid time off, and access to Live Better U education programs.

If something here looks good, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in soon—these food and hospitality spots tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.