Holiday Store Fundraiser Opens Nov. 7 in Altoona

The Caring Hand Outreach Thrift Store & Food Pantry Holiday Store will open on Saturday, November 7 with special hours and events that support holiday help for local families. On November 7, early shopping starts at 7:00 AM with a $20 donation that includes exclusive holiday items plus hot cocoa, coffee, and Christmas cookies; at 8:00 AM early shoppers can access the full Holiday Store and free photos with Santa run from 8:00 AM–Noon, followed by general public shopping from 10:00 AM–5:00 PM. Proceeds from Holiday Store sales will help Caring Hand Outreach fill more than 120 Thanksgiving baskets for local families.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Altoona Area Chamber of Commerce