Alton’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options for nurses in hospitals, surgery, and home care. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there’s likely a fit here for you.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: Alton, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work right at the surgeon’s side in the OR, helping plan and deliver perioperative care from pre-op through recovery. Great fit if you have 2–5+ years RN experience and want to use advanced skills as a first assistant.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Location: Alton, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide hands-on care to seniors, give meds, and support daily living in a faith-based, person-centered setting. Good for LPNs who enjoy building long-term relationships with residents and families.

Employer: OSF HealthCare

Location: Alton, IL

Type: Internship

Salary: $36.59–$53.17/hour + $3.25 weekend differential

Home care RN role covering patients from infants to seniors, coordinating nursing, therapy, and other services in the home. OSF offers a market-competitive benefits package, and pay is based on years of licensure.

Employer: OSF HealthCare

Location: Alton, IL

Type: Full-time PRN

Salary: $36.59–$53.17/hour + $3.25 weekend differential

Flexible PRN home care RN role if you want control over your schedule while still earning strong hourly pay. You’ll manage patient episodes of care, from visit planning to outcome monitoring.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.