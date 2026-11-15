undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Alton, IL Healthcare Jobs – Multiple RN Roles & Home Care Openings
Alton’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options for nurses in hospitals, surgery, and home care. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there’s likely a fit here for you.
RN First Assist (RNFA) – Perioperative
- Employer: Rosaires Care
- Location: Alton, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work right at the surgeon’s side in the OR, helping plan and deliver perioperative care from pre-op through recovery. Great fit if you have 2–5+ years RN experience and want to use advanced skills as a first assistant.
Geriatric Licensed Practical Nurse
- Employer: Live Well Homecare
- Location: Alton, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide hands-on care to seniors, give meds, and support daily living in a faith-based, person-centered setting. Good for LPNs who enjoy building long-term relationships with residents and families.
Registered Nurse RN Home Care
- Employer: OSF HealthCare
- Location: Alton, IL
- Type: Internship
- Salary: $36.59–$53.17/hour + $3.25 weekend differential
Home care RN role covering patients from infants to seniors, coordinating nursing, therapy, and other services in the home. OSF offers a market-competitive benefits package, and pay is based on years of licensure.
Registered Nurse RN Home Care (PRN)
- Employer: OSF HealthCare
- Location: Alton, IL
- Type: Full-time PRN
- Salary: $36.59–$53.17/hour + $3.25 weekend differential
Flexible PRN home care RN role if you want control over your schedule while still earning strong hourly pay. You’ll manage patient episodes of care, from visit planning to outcome monitoring.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.