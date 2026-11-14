undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Several Alton, IL healthcare openings, including $450K+ ENT
Alton’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with hospitals and clinics hiring across nursing, imaging, and physician roles. If you’re in healthcare and want to stay close to home, these local options are worth a look.
OR – Clinical Nurse (Part Time)
- Employer: Alton Memorial Hospital (BJC HealthCare)
- Location: Alton, IL
- Type: Part-time
- Schedule highlights: 8-hour day shifts, call 1x per week and every 7–8th weekend, 45-minute call response time
Work in a busy OR with multiple procedure rooms at a long-standing community hospital. Ideal if you have OR experience and want strong BJC benefits (medical, dental, vision, retirement, PTO, tuition help) in a part-time role.
Radiology Technologist – PRN
- Employer: Vetted Solutions (hospital-based role)
- Location: Alton, IL
- Type: PRN / as needed (listed as full-time by source, but PRN schedule)
- Salary: Not listed
PRN role doing general radiology in a hospital setting, including ED, OR, and inpatient imaging with digital CR/PACS. Good fit if you have an associate/trade school radiology education, Radiology Technologist registration, IEMA license, and BLS/CPR.
ENT with Growing Practice – New OR Suite in 2027
- Employer: BJC Medical Group
- Location: Alton, IL (about 25 minutes from St. Louis)
- Type: Full-time ENT physician
- Compensation: $450K+ two-year guarantee, $50K sign-on bonus, relocation help
Join a well-established, high-demand ENT practice based at Alton Memorial Hospital, seeing about 20–25 patients/day with a mix of inpatient and outpatient work. Comes with comprehensive benefits, retirement plan, CME time/allowance, and a new OR suite planned for 2027.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.