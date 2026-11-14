Alton’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with hospitals and clinics hiring across nursing, imaging, and physician roles. If you’re in healthcare and want to stay close to home, these local options are worth a look.

Employer: Alton Memorial Hospital (BJC HealthCare)

Alton Memorial Hospital (BJC HealthCare) Location: Alton, IL

Type: Part-time

Schedule highlights: 8-hour day shifts, call 1x per week and every 7–8th weekend, 45-minute call response time

Work in a busy OR with multiple procedure rooms at a long-standing community hospital. Ideal if you have OR experience and want strong BJC benefits (medical, dental, vision, retirement, PTO, tuition help) in a part-time role.

Employer: Vetted Solutions (hospital-based role)

(hospital-based role) Location: Alton, IL

Type: PRN / as needed (listed as full-time by source, but PRN schedule)

(listed as full-time by source, but PRN schedule) Salary: Not listed

PRN role doing general radiology in a hospital setting, including ED, OR, and inpatient imaging with digital CR/PACS. Good fit if you have an associate/trade school radiology education, Radiology Technologist registration, IEMA license, and BLS/CPR.

Employer: BJC Medical Group

Location: Alton, IL (about 25 minutes from St. Louis )

(about ) Type: Full-time ENT physician

ENT physician Compensation: $450K+ two-year guarantee, $50K sign-on bonus, relocation help

Join a well-established, high-demand ENT practice based at Alton Memorial Hospital, seeing about 20–25 patients/day with a mix of inpatient and outpatient work. Comes with comprehensive benefits, retirement plan, CME time/allowance, and a new OR suite planned for 2027.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.