Alton’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital roles to advanced practice jobs. If you’re looking to stay local and build your career, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Doctors Urgent Care Group

Doctors Urgent Care Group Location: Alton, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000–$130,000 base + up to $22K in benefits + up to $12K productivity bonus

Advanced practice role in urgent care with partnership potential, profit sharing, and a flexible full-time schedule. Comes with BCBS health insurance, 4 weeks PTO (including 6 major holidays), 5% 401(k) match, CME support, paid training, gym membership, and extra shift/quarterly bonuses.

Employer: Alton Memorial Hospital

Location: Alton, IL

Type: Full-time, 3x12s (Mon–Wed), night shift 7pm–7:30am

Salary: Not listed

Great entry point into hospital work, focused on cardiac monitoring and patient safety—no prior experience required, just a high school diploma/GED. You’ll be benefits-eligible with access to medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement contributions, tuition assistance, and shift differentials.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and apply while it’s still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.