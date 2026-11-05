🎓 Several School Coaching & Support Roles in Alton, IL

Alton schools are hiring right now, especially if you love working with students and supporting sports and special education.

Below are several Education & Training roles open in Alton, Illinois that you can scan and apply for quickly.

Employer: Alton Community Unit School District #11

Alton Community Unit School District #11 Location: Alton, IL

Type: Part-time, Extra-duty coaching role

Salary: Not listed

Help coach the high school boys baseball team, including preseason, in-season, and post-season duties. You’ll handle practices, uniforms, schedules, eligibility paperwork, and support athletes on and off the field under the Director of Athletics.

Employer: Alton Community Unit School District #11

Alton Community Unit School District #11 Location: Alton, IL

Type: Part-time, Extra-duty coaching role

Salary: Not listed

Support the high school girls track program with practices, meets, tryouts, and team logistics. This role includes organizing schedules, helping with fundraisers, tracking eligibility, and building school spirit throughout the season.

Employer: Alton Community Unit School District No. 11

Location: Alton, IL

Type: Full-time (7 hours/day, 9 months, 174 days)

Salary: Based on district salary schedule

Work one-on-one with a student who needs extra support, helping them access the classroom, follow routines, and stay safe. You’ll collaborate with teachers, support behavior plans, assist with academics, and may help with personal care, all under the Building Principal and special education team.

If one of these feels like a fit, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and get your application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.