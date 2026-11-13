📅 Movie Time Friendsgiving at Altheimer Branch

The Altheimer Branch Library is hosting an in-person movie showing, “Movie Time Friendsgiving.”

Join other adults on Friday, November 13, 2026, from 1:00pm to 3:00pm (Central Time) in the library’s Meeting Room. The film follows two friends whose quiet Thanksgiving plans fall apart when a chaotic mix of friends, lovers, and relatives crashes their celebration.

This event is for adults and falls under Art, Movies, & Performances.

If you’d like a relaxed afternoon movie with a holiday twist, just show up at the Altheimer Branch Library Meeting Room at the scheduled time.