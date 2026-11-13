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📅 Adult Friendsgiving movie screening at Altheimer Branch
📅 Movie Time Friendsgiving at Altheimer Branch
The Altheimer Branch Library is hosting an in-person movie showing, “Movie Time Friendsgiving.”
Join other adults on Friday, November 13, 2026, from 1:00pm to 3:00pm (Central Time) in the library’s Meeting Room. The film follows two friends whose quiet Thanksgiving plans fall apart when a chaotic mix of friends, lovers, and relatives crashes their celebration.
This event is for adults and falls under Art, Movies, & Performances.
If you’d like a relaxed afternoon movie with a holiday twist, just show up at the Altheimer Branch Library Meeting Room at the scheduled time.
More Info: Movie Time Friendsgiving - Library...
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