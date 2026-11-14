US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy speaks as US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin looks on, in Washington, DC, US, November 13, 2026. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

The White House briefing with Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on the nationwide air traffic control meltdown offered a troubling preview of President Donald Trump’s final two years, argued Politico's John Harris.

Writing for Politico Magazine on Saturday, Harris warned that the next two years will likely bring problem after problem, with solutions that are nothing more than administration officials praising themselves and the president's leadership. Meanwhile, if Friday evening is any indication, they'll keep struggling to give an anxious public clear answers.

“The dynamics on display Friday night, if they continue, suggest that Trump in his final two years could become even more isolated from political reality," Harris wrote.

He explained that he was lucky enough not to be struggling to get to a wedding or funeral, much less juggling toddlers or elderly relatives while talking on a phone with a booking agent. He said he witnessed a lot of sobbing and a lot of swearing at JFK airport on Friday night.

"These scenes were the context in which I heard Duffy, who dominated the news conference compared to the somewhat less prepossessing Mullin," Harris noted. "His style was crisp, emphatic, even impressive; the substance of his words was murky, self-justifying, unpersuasive."

“The news conference with Mullin and Duffy raised something more fundamental: Do they have elementary self-awareness? What planet are they on?” Harris asked about the men.

Duffy's referenced to radar problems, communications inconsistencies and technical systems. Harris complained that all the excuses and blame-shifting to Democrats did little to explain the breakdown in terms ordinary travelers could understand.

Some Americans don't buy the outage explanation, but Harris isn't one of them. He also agrees that the country should have cutting-edge equipment.

Harris called the performance by the two top appointees a vivid window into the late stages of Trumpism after the massive election losses 11 days ago.

“The familiar signatures — bluster, boasting, blame-casting — were not so much triggering, as in the old days, as the height of irrelevance," Harris wrote. "It is a style that suggests reality can be created, or decisively shaped, by self-confident proclamation."

Former President Joe Biden's transportation bill provided $5 billion over five years to upgrade FAA air traffic control facilities and equipment, part of a broader $25 billion investment in aviation infrastructure. Congress approved another $12.5 billion for the upgrades. Now Duffy is asking for another $50 billion.

Meanwhile, Trump is more focused on his ballroom, golf course and the giant arch.

The deeper warning, Harris said, is not that a major transportation system failed. It is that senior officials responded as if the tough-guy routine and praise for Trump could substitute for accountability.

When Mullin closed his speech by describing Trump as the nation’s greatest president, it captured the real disconnect, Harris said. Travelers want responsible leadership, but the administration seems more intent on celebrating itself. He closed by saying it's a mismatch and a risk that extends well beyond this crisis.

Related Articles: