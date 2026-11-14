President Donald Trump attends a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C., August 26, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

President Donald Trump's "apparent neurological decline" is not showing any signs of improvement, according to one psychologist, and it may be causing him to retreat from his usual press gaggle appearances, to avoid things like his recent "incoherent mess" of a speech.

Dr. John Paul Garrison is a clinical and forensic psychologist with a specialty in body language, who also makes a series of YouTube videos in which he uses his professional insights to examine the behavior of public figures. Many of his recent videos have concerned Trump, with Garrison suggesting that the president is suffering a severe decline, possibly accelerated by a stroke.

In his latest video from Friday evening, Garrison examined a speech Trump delivered for Veterans Day, explaining how it exposed "more signs of President Trump's apparent neurological decline," as he was "struggling tremendously" while attempting to deliver his words. Garrison also noted that, as far as he could tell, the president has been making fewer public press appearances in the wake of the midterms, with a preference for "more pre-recorded interviews," with the Wednesday speech giving a possible reason as to why this might be.

"Anytime he deviates from the teleprompter, he struggles tremendously," Garrison explained. "This is within the first few seconds of him speaking. He is already struggling. He can't articulate himself well. He doesn't even seem to comprehend what he's reading very well."

Trump continued to struggle throughout the clips Garrison examined, while also making strange, nonsensical remarks, including one reference to the "jungles" of Afghanistan while discussing a particular soldier's service.

"What you're seeing is that he's just saying whatever random fragments of words come to his mind," Garrison said. "Jungles being stepped on, all of this, he seems to have no comprehension of what he's talking about. And we see this over and over again. As soon as he goes off script, he no longer makes any sense."

He continued later: "So, he very awkwardly and clumsily just says 'evil group' when talking about the Taliban. It's the strangest speech he's given in a while... Once again, the way that he is saying this is very peculiar. 'Terrorists all.' It's just odd... And now, you notice when he tried to say 'eardrums,' he could not get the words out. And it wasn't just that he was tripping up on his words. It seemed to be there was some sort of event that was preventing his ability to speak clearly."

Another odd thing Garrison noted about the Veterans Day speech was the lack of Trump's typical "glowing orange makeup," a change he called "highly unusual."

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