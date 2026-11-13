REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The Supreme Court of Florida suspended Larry Klayman, a far-right MAGA attorney, Trump enthusiast and CEO of right-wing Judicial Watch, from practicing law in the state for two years. But the combative lawyer argues that his suspension has nothing to do with his ethical violations and more to do with the Florida court yielding to left-wing ideologues.

When reached for comment via phone, Klayman told the Miami New Times that his punishment has nothing to do with his work in D.C. It is instead the act of an appeals court that has been working to undermine Republican officials. Klayman accused the appeals court leading the Florida court of being “highly politicized.”

“As evidence of left-leaning bias, he cited the court’s permanent disbarment of former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani as well as investigations into Sen. Josh Hawley, Sen. Ted Cruz and Kellyanne Conway,” reports the Times.

“The Supreme Court will get a motion for reconsideration,” Klayman wrote in a follow-up text to the paper. “There is collateral litigation to reverse the suspension order of the D.C. Bar which would nullify the Supreme Court order which contained no factual or legal reasoning.”

The combative MAGA lawyer then leveled legal threats at reporter: “Get this right or you and Miami New Times will be sued again!”

The Florida justices disbarred Klayman in an unsigned disciplinary order after he was previously suspended in Washington and Florida over alleged ethical breaches. His 2022 suspension stemmed from a lawsuit he brought against U.S. broadcaster Voice of America in 2009 on behalf of VOA employee client Elham Sataki. The D.C. appellate court found that the strong feelings Klayman developed for Sataki created a conflict of interest that adversely affected the representation.

But the Florida Supreme Court said "the record includes writings from Klayman in which he expressed to Sataki that his emotions had rendered him nonfunctional as a lawyer."

The Times reports: “The Florida Supreme Court also ruled Klayman violated his client’s confidentiality and trust by making her sexual harassment lawsuit far more public than she asked him to make it and by failing to withdraw when she fired him, according to the filing. After Klayman expressed feelings for her, the client eventually asked him to stop representing her, which he failed to do, according to the filing.”

The D.C. Court of Appeals also suspended Klayman for 90 days in 2020 after finding that he represented clients who sued Judicial Watch without first obtaining Judicial Watch's consent. Klayman denied wrongdoing.

Klayman may be accusing the Florida Supreme Court of caving to others courts’ liberal tendencies, but the Florida court is considered one of the most conservative in the nation. All seven judges on the court were appointed by a Republican governor as of January 2026. Six of the judges were appointed by far-right Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

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