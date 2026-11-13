US Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) speaks to the media on the day of House Republican leadership elections at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, November 10, 2026. Republicans in the US House of Representatives elected conservative Jim Jordan on Tuesday to lead the chamber's incoming Republican minority during the final two years of President Donald Trump's presidency, US media said. REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon

There’s major internal conflict within the Republican Party. Politico spoke with six House Republicans, who said discussions are underway about potentially penalizing members who oppose key GOP procedural measures or take actions that challenge party leadership. The lawmakers spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Things are expected to play out as early as next week as House GOP works to finalize its conference rules package. If leadership reaches an agreement on disciplinary measures, it could curb the influence of rebellious holdouts who have leveraged the GOP’s narrow House majority to pressure party leaders into making concessions.

Among those potentially affected are members of the House Freedom Caucus, whose repeated opposition to GOP procedural rules has at times threatened to derail their own party’s legislative agenda. Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna has also turned to discharge petitions on multiple occasions, bypassing Republican leadership to force action on measures that might otherwise have stalled. Many of these lawmakers, who have frequently challenged party leadership, are considered allies of incoming minority leader Jim Jordan of Ohio. Republicans are anxious to see repercussions from such behavior.

Rep. Mike Simpson of Ohio said Friday he had “never” seen so much rebelliousness within the party previously. “What do you do with those people?” Simpson said. “There’s a lot of people that are very upset about that, and it’s a hard thing to try to deal with. How do you punish them?”

One House Republican who spoke anonymously said: “There’s a strong push for accountability for those who deliberately sabotage the will of the team.”

The conference rules debate was supposed to happen at an earlier date but was delayed indefinitely upon Jordan being appointed. Simpson said that Jordan is a “team player,” adding, “He always tried to convince the other people to vote for these rules. He’s been a good member, and I think that’s exactly why he won.”

Any new rules or disciplinary measures Republicans adopt are unlikely to make much difference immediately because the party is about to become the House minority beginning in January 2027. With Democrats controlling the chamber, Republicans will have less power to influence what happens in the House because they no longer control it, leaving them at a major disadvantage.

With that in mind, Simpson said it may be “the perfect time” to act because “it probably really doesn’t matter right now.” He added: “We’ve been complaining about this for a long time.”

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