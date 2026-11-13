U.S. President Donald Trump speaks while hosting a dinner in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 2, 2026. REUTERS Evelyn Hockstein

On Friday, a family member of President Donald Trump asserted that in the wake of “narcissistic injury” dealt to him by last week’s historic midterm defeat, he is “not a well person” and may be more “dangerous” than ever. According to his niece, psychologist Mary Trump, the president’s tendency to lash out is growing as he feels increasingly threatened, and to make matters worse, she says he’s obsessed with using nuclear weapons and may do so now that he's cornered.

“What we need to worry about more than anything else is Donald’s psyche, because he is a wounded animal,” Mary Trump explained during a conversation with political commentator Danielle Moodie. “I am sorry to say this, but it should alarm everybody that he has gone kind of quiet. Right now he is talking about the ballroom and his decorating as a way to self-soothe, but as he keeps isolating, he is going to be stewing on all of this. He is going to be ruminating, and there is no way he can protect himself from the reality of what just happened. There is no way he can lie to himself convincingly enough to believe, with any real conviction, that he was not on the ballot. He told us he should be on the ballot.” The next two months will be critical, she warns, as it will be up to the outgoing Republican majorities to prevent him from “irreparably” harming the country.

“He is clearly not a well person,” said Mary Trump. “And his seeming weakness is what makes him more dangerous… The more isolated he becomes, and the more all of this keeps crashing in on him, the more threatened he is going to feel.” She noted that when the size and extent of the Democratic victory first became obvious on Election Day, her uncle took the uncharacteristic step of congratulating the Democrats and admitting that the election was free and fair. In that moment, said Mary Trump, “He is starting to realize, oh wait, I kind of want to make nice with them, because I do not want them to impeach me or investigate me.” But the president turned back to a hostile stance fast, asserting he was going to veto Democratic legislation, shuffling his staff in preparation for battle, and renewing his election rigging claims.

“This is a narcissistic injury the likes of which we have never seen before,” explained Mary Trump, who has been a practicing psychologist for nearly 20 years. The president’s next moves, she predicted, will involve him doing “everything in his power to dilute himself into believing that everything is fine and that he is still powerful, which means he is going to try to start exercising some power.” In Mary Trump’s estimation, “That is where it gets scary, because the only things he can do at this point are in the realm of foreign policy.” With the country at war with Iran and the president having a decades-long “unhealthy obsession with nuclear power,” Mary Trump warned that his opponents need to be prepared “for all contingencies and watch him, because this is a very treacherous state of mind he is in right now. He is a malignant narcissist who was just told, in the loudest and most public way imaginable, that he is a loser.”

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