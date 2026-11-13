Political commentator Tucker Carlson and political advisor Katie Miller attend a in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., October 14, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Former Homeland Security chief of staff Miles Taylor has been in the sight lines of MAGA for years since he penned an anonymous tell-all editorial about President Donald Trump.

The latest allegations came from Stephen Miller's spouse, Katie Miller, who alleged, "Miles Taylor cheated on his wife with the Secretary’s Executive Assistant while he was Deputy Chief of Staff of the Department of Homeland Security.”

Taylor wrote on his Substack Friday that it appears Miller meant his first wife, as he and his current wife weren't together until after he left the administration.

"The number of falsehoods packed into one sentence is almost comical," Taylor said. "I wasn’t married for most of the time I was deputy chief of staff… Hannah was never the Secretary’s executive assistant (and I had to stop and think about who was)… and I had precisely zero romantic relationships with anyone inside the Department during my time there. That didn’t slow down the claim as it traveled through X at tabloid speed."

His wife, he said, had a good sense of humor about it, saying she wished they'd been together two years earlier.

These attacks go back to Taylor's recent question about Trump's ballroom and whether the president would return the $25 million given to partially fund the project from Nvidia, which is falling under serious scrutiny after the CEO was outed for having a relationship with a suspected Chinese spy.

The Nvidia scandal has rocked Washington this week. Contributing writer to The Atlantic, Derek Thompson summed it up by explaining: "1. Jensen Huang is sleeping with a Chinese spy. 2. Nvidia has been selling chips to Chinese AI companies for years through a Singapore intermediary overseen by that Chinese spy. 3. Nvidia’s lawyers pushed back on a federal investigation into this illegal scheme. 4. The White House knew all of the above and did absolutely nothing."

The question about returning the money bothered Miller so much, "that she answered it with a fabricated and tawdry story about my time at DHS, as if that might distract from the corruption in plain view."

He thinks the real issue is Miller is miffed over Taylor's attacks on her husband, the new chief of staff to Trump. He called it "a new stage of desperation."

"First, they tried treason. In April 2025, the president signed an executive order directing the government to investigate me, and told reporters he thought I was guilty of treason," Taylor recalled. "My offense was exercising my First Amendment rights. A White House official explained the thinking to Rolling Stone at the time: 'Donald Trump needed to send a message.' Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan later reported in their book Regime Change that Stephen Miller was one of the individuals behind the retaliation orders directed at me and Chris Krebs. (Notably, Katie Miller celebrated the night it was signed, calling me a 'traitor' and writing that 'bad people always have a day of reckoning')."

Now she's going after him personally.

The purpose is to scare critics into silence: if you speak out, you'll face the full weight of the White House.

"I hate to disappoint them, but it isn’t working," Taylor explained. "And it won’t. Whatever window they had — in the dark early days of 2025 when law firms and universities were flagellating themselves in front of the president to avoid his punishment — closed a long time ago. The country has turned against this president. People are furious about the corruption, and they’ve stopped being afraid to say it."

As the Trump administration desperately clings to whatever power and influence it had before Nov. 3 they only humiliates itself further.

"I learned a long time ago that what is right and what is easy are almost never the same thing, and I’ve stopped lamenting the labor it takes to follow an ethical lodestar. I’ve come to rejoice in it," Taylor closed.

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