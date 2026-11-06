Critics pounce as Trump swings from wild market praise to Dem blame

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media before departing for a state visit to Britain, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 16, 2025. REUTERS Ken Cedeno

President Donald Trump whiplashed from wild praise to bawling blame over the sudden drop in the Stock Market Thursday. After taking responsibility for a market high on Wednesday, Trump pointed the finger at Democrats for a plunge in the stock market on Truth Social, saying the market "suffered" because “Dumocrats” swept Republicans majorities out of both the House and Senate.

“Such a sad thing to watch!" Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform. "It took us so much work to get us to a level that no one has ever seen before, and then this."

"Your 401(k)s have, therefore, dropped. Remember, it wasn't Republicans, it was Dumocrats," the president said, using his favorite nickname for his opponents.

In another post, the president was quick to blame American voters for the plunge, rather than an impending AI balloon.

“The Stock Market crashed today because the Dumocrats had a big Tuesday — So sad to see, you only have yourselves to blame! President DONALD J. Trump,” Trump wrote.

The White House X account reposted the worst of Trump’s anger, and critics pounced the president’s wild insincerity at praising himself for the market one day and then blaming Democrats for a market plummet the very next day.

“The level of stupidity is simply staggering,” said one critic posting beneath the White House’s account. “Just one day apart. This man is not fit to be president.”

Trump critics were quick to feed Trump back his quotes from the day before, where he pronounced, “The Stock Market just hit another Record High – 91 Days in just a short period of time—less than two years. Your 401(k)s are through the roof. Record Setting All!”

“This is why Americans hate Trump,” said another heckler on X. “All you do is lie. Today's sell off was about AI stocks tanking. Yesterday, following the results of the Democrat tsunami the market was up over 1000 points.”

Yet another critic hounded Trump for never “taking responsibility.”

“It’s always someone else’s fault,” railed the critic. “If you hadn’t dragged us into another war in the Middle East, wrecked affordability, and covered up for [criminals], we wouldn’t be talking about a stock market drop. This has nothing to do with Democrats and everything to do with your failed agenda.”

Bloomberg reported that a slide in equities accelerated Thursday on concerns that the new Congress might tighten oversight of the AI industry, including the construction of data centers. This caused chip giants and other technology stocks suffered heavy losses.

Critics maintain, however, that the AI industry is largely unregulated and in need of supervision.

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