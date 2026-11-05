Don Lemon calls out Melania Trump’s 'freaking disgusting' double standard

REUTERS/Eric Lee

Don Lemon has a message for First Lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump following The Wall Street Journal's report that the president is frustrated with White House officials over private conversations he and Melania had about Deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller’s aggressive immigration enforcement policies. According to the report, Melania became upset after learning that people within her own circle were being deported as part of Miller’s sweeping immigration crackdown.

Melania was reportedly among a group of advisers who warned the president that his immigration policies had gone too far as tensions escalated in Minnesota over Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids. Melania was reportedly not a fan of the violence enacted during the raids.

Lemon shared his thoughts in an Instagram reel video. “Oh, really, Melania Trump. Now, deportation is a problem because you’ve been hearing from other people you know that they’re getting deported. Really? I mean, perhaps you should be deported. That’s what people are saying. So The Wall Street Journal said that Melania Trump complained to her husband, Donald Trump, right, that people she knew were being deported. And then, afterwards, he told aides, this according to the reporting, that Stephen Miller had gone too far,” Lemon said.

He continued, explaining that while he’s happy Melania is using her power to oppose her husband’s controversial policies, she comes off as self-serving in her argument. “Really, Donald? You told him to do it. You took it too far. So why don’t you own your s---? Because there are many families who have been begging you to stop. Their kids cry too. They have feelings too. They should have due process too. Their lives get destroyed too,” Lemon continued. “But they don’t happen to have your wife’s phone number, huh? How freaking disgusting that getting this president’s attention takes a personal connection to his family, to his wife. This s--- has to end. And look, I’m glad that she spoke up, but where was she months ago when this started happening? Maybe it’ll make a difference; I hope that it does. But, too little, too late, Melania.”

Although Melania is typically reserved, she has occasionally spoken out against her husband's positions. She was recently praised for her efforts to address Russia's war in Ukraine, including reportedly helping broker a ceasefire in the southern Ukrainian town of Oleshky. She also voiced support for abortion rights in her 2024 book. “Why should anyone other than the woman herself have the power to determine what she does with her own body?” she wrote in Melania. “A woman’s fundamental right of individual liberty, to her own life, grants her the authority to terminate her pregnancy if she wishes.”

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