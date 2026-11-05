George Conway says depressed Trump already mentally packed his bags

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a dinner with the leaders of the C5+1Central Asian countries in the East Room of the White House. (REUTERS)

President Donald Trump asked voters to vote like he was personally on the ballot on Tuesday, and he caught a resounding defeat. Now critics say the devastated president is having to deal with massive nationwide rejection, and conservative commentator and attorney George Conway says Trump is going to handle it badly.

“He’s gonna just check out,” said Conway, speaking to podcaster Jim Acosta on Thursday. “... Trump already look like he checked out yesterday while showing off his ballroom. And I think the guys just going to check out. He's going to do some crazy s—— that's probably impeachable by itself but mostly what he's going to do is check out.”

Seized by despondency, Trump will be worth absolutely nothing to anybody—not even his Republican allies, said Conway. To be anything more would require a man who thinks about more than himself.

“He's not going to do anything that's useful for anybody, even if he thought it would make him more popular, because he's mad,” said Conway. “He's mad at the American people. He's mad at the voters. He's mad at Republicans because they weren't good enough candidates for him and not enough of them [won].”

“He’s going to say ‘they left me here with [Democratic Sens.] Hakeem Jeffries and Jamie Raskin and Shifty [Adam] Schiff, and Chuck Schumer, and they're all up my a——. So, screw you all,’ he's going to say. He's a dangerous, crazy duck, and I think we're better off if he just checks out and works on his home improvement project. And I hope he does that.

Acosta suggested Trump might even leave the country, and Conway snapped that he hoped he would.

But while Trump is feeling morose, Conway suggested now would be the time for Democrats to send the president legislation that would make voters happy. And whatever Trump does with it would be a bonus.

“Just send sit his way,” he said. “Send him some legislation that would reduce the cost of living. Send him legislation that would revoke all his tariff authority. Send him a war powers resolution to stop the war [in Iran]. Send him all the anti-corruption stuff. Send him legislation requiring him to disclose all his crypto holdings and have a commission investigate it.”

Slamming the White House with popular and simple legislation like No President Can Trade Stocks, or Stop the Tariffs, or End the War, will also rope Republicans into supporting it.

“He can sign it, or he can veto it. But if he signs it they'll have it in law and they can hold his feet to the fire. Or if he vetoes it, they can say ‘hey, this man is in the way because he's checked out here and he's focused on gluing gold to his freaking mantle in the White House,” said Conway.

From there, Dems might even make arguments to impeach Trump for abandoning his duties.

“I don't think he makes it through the next two years, honestly,” said Conway. “I think he makes it through physically, but mentally or psychologically I don't think he's going to make it.”

But Trump won’t be the only Republican hijacked by depression, they said. Both Acosta and Conway believed ousted Republican lawmakers may have a difficult time showing up over the next few weeks themselves because of the humiliating size of their Tuesday defeat.

“[Speaker Mike] Johnson is going to have difficulty getting people to come back to Washington during the lame duck session,” said Conway. “They're going to say ‘why should I come back?’ All these people who basically had the s—— kicked out of them will say they can send somebody else to clean out their offices while they're out busy looking for jobs

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