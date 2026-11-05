Trump's new executive order takes his obsession to 'weird' new levels

US President Donald Trump holds a signed document on the 'Establishment of the Oval Office National Monument', in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, US, November 5, 2026. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

On Thursday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order deeming the Oval Office a national monument, hoping to prevent future inhabitants of the White House from tearing down all the tacky gold stuff he's put everywhere. The move comes two days after the country dealt his party a staggering midterm defeat, largely because voters think the president prioritizes his vanity projects over the needs of the country.

"Trump is sitting at his desk, with his 'VETO' hat sitting on a stack books, signing an order making the Oval Office a historic landmark, per pool report," posted HuffPost White House reporter Jennifer Bendery. "This weirdness is being live-streamed." Trump also complimented himself on his signature, noting, "It's important to have a good one for this. Very artistic."

“We’re going to send it over to Congress to have it ratified,” the president told to the press, referring to an order placed on the Resolute Desk. “It will not be allowed to be touched by anybody, destroyed, ripped down by stupid people in order to build something in a slightly different shape." For instance, he suggested a future White House occupant could decide: “Let's not have an oval anymore, let’s make it square.” Trump has previously suggested giving the office monument status, though it has been widely assumed that it would be to prevent the alteration of his signature gold decor choices rather than the shape of the room itself.

Trump's move is unlikely to alleviate the perception that he's ignoring the suffering of Americans to focus on his vanity projects. On Wednesday, the day after Election Day, he gave reporters a tour of the White House ballroom site with a breezy attitude that many slammed as "tone deaf." And the day before the fateful midterm climax, he delivered his closing message by standing in front of the Reflecting Pool and rambling about algae, marble, grass, and imaginary vandals. Following the Oval Office event on Thursday, commentators were quick to offer their takes in light of the president's midterm shellacking.

"Americans rejected Trump’s vanity projects," noted one. "Among his first actions since those elections? Try & protect his vanity projects." Another mused, "The guy who knocked down part of the White House without the approval of Congress, wants to protect parts of the White House so they can't be knocked down without the approval of Congress. Looney Tunes." And another pointed out, "It's been 10 years and this stupid f---still doesn't understand how EO's work." Executive Orders can be overturned by subsequent presidents, meaning a future Democratic president can simply countermand it.

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