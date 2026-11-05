GOP megadonors go scorched earth on Trump: 'He screwed us'

U.S. President Donald Trump reacts at his Mar-a-Lago estate. (REUTERS)

Zeteo reports that it did not take long for the largely silent class of megadonors and Trump administration helpers to get vocal with their blame game.

“Following their election night ‘bloodbath’ Tuesday, a wide array of prominent Republicans on Capitol Hill, within the Trump-Vance administration, and in the high-roller donor class are now ready to vent to us about how it is, quite simply, President Donald ‘Trump’s f—— fault,’ as one very [PO’d] GOP megadonor put it,” reported Zeteo writers Asawin Suebsaeng and Andrew Perez.

Almost everyone yelling at Zeteo reporters blamed their midterm massacre on Trump’s war on Iran, with most of them saying the war should never have been launched, reports Zeteo.

“They all blamed rising costs that their infallible god-emperor Trump helped jack up, having won in 2024 with his blatantly hollow campaign vows to bring them down,” said Suebsaeng. “But a significant number of these sources also blamed – though they will not dare do so publicly, either – Stephen Miller, Trump’s most important sidekick, at least when it comes to his domestic policy agenda.”

“He screwed us big time,” one longtime GOP operative who worked on competitive 2026 races said of Miller, Trump’s White House deputy chief of staff.

Miller oversees Trump’s federal immigrant crackdowns that led to the deaths of U.S. citizens in Minneapolis. And that particular consultant, and several other plugged-in national and battleground-state-based Republican sources, specifically accused the Trump’s mass-deportation sprees for caving the president’s poll numbers. Trump’s immigration policy unleashed a “tidal wave of lawlessness, state violence and terror, racial profiling, and the intimidation efforts against legal immigrants and U.S. citizens,” said Suebsaeng.

Both Trump and Vice President JD Vance have suggested Trump’s war for historic GOP losses, but sources and internal polling suggest Texas slipped through Republicans’ fingers largely because of slippage with Hispanic voters, exacerbated by the Trump administration’s relentless rounding-up of immigrants – “including the many people whose Trump-backing family and friends were convinced they would be spared by Trump and Miller’s mass-deportation and mass-detention regime.”

This, in tandem with Trump-style high prices, created a line of blue snuggled along Texas’ Mexican border.

Not everybody is hating on Trump’s tactics, of course. Democrats like Adam Hamilton, who won three southwest Kansas counties that Trump won by 30 and 40 points in 2024, praised Miller’s handiwork.

“Cannot understate Stephen Miller’s impact on tonight’s results,” said Tyson Brody, a campaign spokesperson for Hamilton, after the Methodist pastor won a Kansas Senate seat for Democrats for the first time since 1932.

But Miller’s not going anywhere, suspects Suebsaeng and sources.

“If there is bloodletting after this midterms bloodbath, expect him to remain unscathed. Such is the pact he has with Trump,” Suebsaeng wrote.

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