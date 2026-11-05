WH insider warns Fox News the GOP ‘won’t survive’ Trump’s leadership

U.S. President Donald Trump with White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 16, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

On Thursday, a Trumpworld insider warned Fox News that the GOP “won’t survive” the leadership of President Donald Trump if something doesn’t change. What’s more, Republican strategist Caroline Sunshine – who interned in the White House during Trump’s first administration before serving as his Deputy Communications Director during his 2024 presidential campaign – revealed a power struggle raging in Trump’s Cabinet that could soon see the departure of one of his top advisors.

“Why are you fighting with [Chief of Staff] Susie Wiles?” asked Fox Across America host Jimmy Failla. “I’m not fighting Susie Wiles,” asserted Sunshine, “but… you know, during World War Two when a general didn't perform on the battlefield, we would just move them to a different role, and we would put somebody new in, and then we would keep going. And that's how we won the war. And the reason I'm not laughing is because this is wartime. I'm very sober about what happened two nights ago. This is wartime and we've got to have the right soldiers in the right roles. It's just about survival. And right now, if the status quo were to continue, the Republican Party won't survive in 2028.”

Wiles – who helmed Trump’s disastrous midterm strategy – was rumored to be leaving the administration weeks ago until Trump himself denied it. But after the GOP’s historic loss, in which Democrats overwhelmingly seized both the House and Senate while picking up surprise governorships along the way, criticism of Wiles has emerged along with renewed talk of her exit from the White House. “Trump has truly hired the dumbest people,” said one Republican strategist referring to Wiles and other Trump advisors. Another declared that their failures had brought the party to “rock bottom” and predicted a “reckoning in Trumpworld.”

There has also been talk that Secretary of State Marco Rubio could quit in preparation for a presidential run. According to insiders who spoke with the Independent, “Rubio is one of up to five members of Mr Trump’s current Cabinet who are thought to be preparing to 'run for the hills' in the aftermath of the midterms humiliation. One Washington insider told the Independent that Mr Rubio needs to 'distance himself from the Iran war and pin that one on Trump.'" Some have also suggested that Trump could throw Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth under the bus if the embattled Pentagon chief isn’t impeached first. But in any case, many commentators predict Wiles won’t be in the White House much longer.

“So are you saying he needs a better chief of staff?” asked Failla. “Yeah,” Sunshine agreed. “The chief of staff manages the staff, the operations, the strategy, really everything involved within an election like this. This election was not just a loss. This election was a wipeout that threatens the survival of the Republican Party.”

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