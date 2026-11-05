Dems reveal plan to call Trump's 'bluff' before the 2028 election

U.S. President Donald Trump doses off while listening to attendees' remarks at the White House. (Reuters)

“Americans need Democrats to deliver now, not in two years.”

That was US Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-Mass.) post-election message to her fellow congressional Democrats on Thursday as she outlined how the party can use its impending control of the House and Senate to deliver real gains for the working class—even with corrupt billionaire President Donald Trump in the White House.

In an op-ed for TIME, Warren argued Democrats succeeded in midterm contests across the country “by being populist economic fighters who were unafraid to call out the corrupt politicians and corporate interests who have rigged the system at the expense of everyone else.”

“Now, Democrats must deliver,” the progressive senator wrote, urging her party to push Trump to live up to his vow to work with Democrats in the new Congress. “We should force him to do that on the affordability and corruption issues that drove this election—or call his bluff.”

Warren laid out what she views as top priorities for the new Democratic majority, including: Ending Trump’s illegal war in Iran, cutting costs for working families, moving to cancel Trump-GOP cuts to Medicaid and nutrition assistance, reversing Trump’s tax cuts for the rich, and holding “Big Tech CEOs, Wall Street executives, and giant corporations” accountable for “ripping off the American people to make themselves richer.”

The senator expressed openness to working with Republicans but wrote that Democrats must be willing to use the filibuster-proof reconciliation process—or eliminate the Senate’s 60-vote filibuster entirely—to advance an ambitious agenda.

But what if Trump decides to wield his veto power against Democratic legislation, as he has suggested he could do?

Warren argued that Democrats must “test that out by passing legislation the American people support to make life more affordable and our government less corrupt.”

“It would be a breach of faith with the people from South Carolina to Texas, who voted for us to address costs and corruption, to spend the next two years waiting for some future Democratic trifecta to hopefully deliver meaningful change,” Warren wrote. “Democrats won this election by claiming we are on the side of working people, and working people are counting on us to deliver.”

Another leading progressive in the Senate Democratic caucus, Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), similarly argued that Democrats’ historic midterm wins were “important,” but “not enough.”

“The American people want change. Real change. And the midterm election confirms just that,” Sanders said in a video message, pointing to the urgent need to address out-of-control income and wealth inequality, the starvation-level federal minimum wage, unfettered artificial intelligence, the corrupt campaign finance system, the broken for-profit healthcare system, and more.

The solutions to those crises, he argued, “are not radical,” pointing to broad public support for Medicare for All, expanding Social Security, and other progressive proposals.

“What we are talking about now is not only the need to fight for economic justice,” said Sanders. “We are fighting to give hope to the American people—to allow them to understand that their government can work for them, can address the crises that they face, and will pay attention to the needs of the men, women and children in our country who are struggling, and not just the very, very wealthy campaign contributors.”

“That is, in my view, what Democrats have got to do when they assume power in January,” he added. “We can do it. We must do it.”

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