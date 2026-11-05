'Knives out' at Pentagon as officers 'try to survive' Trump’s chief reign

REUTERS/Evan Vucci

The war in Iran played a major role in the GOP’s historic defeat in the 2026 midterm elections. Now, new details are emerging about the infighting within the administration as officials scramble to determine who is to blame. President Donald Trump is publicly defending Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who played a key role in the U.S. involvement in the Iran war. However, others are pointing fingers at Hegseth, placing him at the top of the blame list as reports emerge that Pentagon staffers have been struggling under his leadership.

Additionally, The Washington Post reports that Hegseth may not be the only official facing blame. Sources close to the Trump administration have questioned whether the president might instead dismiss Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, or Adm. Brad Cooper, who has also played a key role in overseeing the war. According to insiders, Cooper has repeatedly pushed for aggressive military action against Iran’s forces. Caine, meanwhile, has expressed greater concern about how the war could limit the military’s ability to carry out future operations, though he has been reluctant to challenge Trump or voice direct opposition.

Hegseth, however, has been the most vocal in his support of the Iran war out of the group; therefore, he’s the one who has come under attack the most. Hegseth has publicly attacked lawmakers and journalists who questioned the war’s changing goals, rising costs and lack of congressional approval. He also made false claims about Iran’s military and prematurely declared a victory.

While rumors swirl that Hegseth will be ousted, his reps told the media outlet that he desires to stay in his role at the Pentagon. The mood at the Pentagon since the election results came in is reported to be a combination of somber and tense. One anonymous source familiar with the internal discussions described the political climate at the Defense Department as “very dynamic,” with “knives out” as administration officials scramble to understand the fallout from the political upheaval in Congress. Some say Republicans have actually been prepared for the loss, but not at this magnitude, leaving everyone shocked. As a result of the chaos, one official told the outlet that a lot of military officers have “just tried to survive” the Hegseth era.

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