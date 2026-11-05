Trump official gets ominous legal warning: 'Preserve documents'

U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin, President Donald Trump's nominee to be Homeland Security secretary, swears in atconfirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 18, 2026. REUTERS/Nathan Howard

Democrats are gearing up to hold members of Donald Trump's administration accountable.

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the Ranking Member on the House Homeland Security Committee, sent a letter to Markwayne Mullin, Trump's Homeland Security secretary, instructing him to preserve documents.

"I demand the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) comply with all document preservation requirements, in accordance with applicable Federal laws, and respond to all outstanding requests from the Committee," Thompson said.

He also said that he wants confirmation "in writing" that records and data are being preserved by Nov. 11.

Thompson made it clear that the previously ignored requests by the Department of Homeland Security are about to come back to haunt Mullin.

"The Department’s repeated refusal to cooperate with the Committee’s oversight requests — which are essential to effectuating the separation of powers established by the U.S. Constitution —s tands in direct contravention of the legal obligations of the Department," Thompson wrote.

"In the 120th Congress, the Committee intends to address the Trump administration’s assault on the rule of law and hold those responsible accountable. I therefore renew all requests made during the 119th Congress and expect all requested information and documents to be produced without further delay, and in no case later than December 2, 2026," the letter ends.

This letter follows one that Thompson has sent out to fellow Democrats as he makes a bid for chairmanship of the committee as a whole.

Politico reported late Wednesday that he has already outlined an agenda for how he intends to stop Trump’s violent immigration enforcement tactics. Thompson called them an “assault on the rule of law.”

Exit polls showed more than 50 percent of voters said they had complaints about immigration enforcement.

“The next two years will decide whether [the Department of Homeland Security] answers to the Constitution and to Congress,” Thompson wrote in the letter obtained by Politico. “I am asking for the gavel because I know how to use it. I would be honored to have your support.”

He pledged, “We will follow every dollar Republicans have given ICE since the Big Ugly Bill, including every sweetheart deal and self-serving contract Noem and Corey Lewandowski signed off on. Tom Homan and Stephen Miller would not appear when we invited them this spring. In the majority, they will not have that choice.”

Thompson's reference was to former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and companion Corey Lewandowski.

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