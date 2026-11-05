Revealed: How Susie Wiles kept Trump in the dark about looming GOP disaster

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with his senior advisor Susie Wiles as he speaks, following early results from the 2024 U.S. presidential election in Palm Beach County Convention Center, in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., November 6, 2024. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump's chief of staff, Susie Wiles, has long been viewed as a rare source of stability in a White House that often seems governed by chaos. Yet according to a new report, one of the ways she maintains this equilibrium is by indulging Trump's desire to not hear unwanted information — such as preparing for the possibility that Democrats would reclaim Congress and investigate him.

"White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, in particular, would often shut down conversations regarding a likely onslaught of oversight probes into those operating at the highest levels of the administration, one of the advisers said, believing it could pull focus away from the campaign," reported CNN's Kevin Liptak, Kristen Holmes and Alayna Treene on Wednesday. "She would always say, ‘We are going to win and we’re going to put all our energy into winning,’ the adviser remarked of Wiles’ attitude in the months leading up to the midterm elections."

The journalists added, "Other White House officials argued that Wiles had privately told the White House Counsel’s office to prepare for what Democrats may do, even as she told staff to 'keep their eye on the prize' — as one of them characterized it."

Overall Wiles' position in the White House is increasingly unstable after the Republicans' historic midterm losses. Some of the most prominent far right influencers blame her strategizing for the party's horrible fortune on Tuesday.

“Susie Wiles should be fired tomorrow!” demanded white nationalist podcast host Nick Fuentes, ranting late Tuesday night, reported The Daily Beast's William Vaillancourt on Wednesday. "You’re going to have a 260-seat Democrat majority in the House, a 55-seat Democrat majority, and these deputies for the White House were in Bosnia while this bloodbath was going on, making money from foreign governments.”

He added, "[Wiles] should be fired immediately."

“Vance and Rubio should never get close to the nomination in 2028," Fuentes said. "That’s the point. That’s why we’re doing this. These people should be investigated. They should go to jail. They should lose their jobs. They should have no political future.”

Wiles herself has also reportedly been in a state of panic since the midterm elections, such as calling a crisis meeting last month as she perceived many of Trump's political allies abandoning him.

“Susie Wiles summoned her top advisers to her West Wing office just after 8:15 am Friday for a crisis meeting as a wave of stories about Trump allies cashing in on their access threatened to swamp the White House,” The Daily Mail reported at the time.

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