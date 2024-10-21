Open in App
    Ringo Starr Gives Honest Opinion On Taylor Swift

    By Bishal Roy,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F4MnI_0wGAgsi500

    Beatles drummer Ringo Starr recently shared his thoughts on Taylor Swift and how she is this generation’s Beatlemania.

    Ringo Starr talks about Taylor Swift

    During a new interview with American Songwriter , when asked if he thinks Swift’s fame is the closest to Beatlemania he replied:

    “I do. I think Taylor Swift is great anyway.”

    “She’s pulling them in. When we talk about her, I always have to mention that the first time I met her, she was 14 and she was at the Grammy’s with her mother. Then I saw a photo just yesterday of her and her mother. Mom’s still at it.”

    Well, this is not the first time the drummer praised the pop singer. “There are several great bands out there, girl singers out there. I mean, the biggest star in the world, Taylor [Swift]. We used to meet her when she was, like, 5, at the Grammys with her mother. And the beat goes on.”

    The drummer also talked about the Beatles’ legacy and highlighted that Taylor Swift has taken a similar approach as her audience has expanded with each new album.

    The rocker described the influence both acts have had in this way: “That’s what’s great. We’re blessed, as the Beatles, because each generation has a listen to us. They see, ‘What does that mean to those guys?’ So we’re still selling records, can you believe it? And we’re still remastering them, and we’re still putting them in different orders and putting out outtakes. Life is good.”

    Taylor Swift had dropped her 11th studio album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ on April this year. The album shattered multiple streaming records on Spotify from the very first day. It achieved the highest number of pre-saves in the platform’s history and became the most streamed album in a single day for 2024.

    The post Ringo Starr Gives Honest Opinion On Taylor Swift appeared first on Alternative Nation .

    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    el_te Idaho Mt man
    12h ago
    like anyone cares what that ding a long says
    Wally Kent
    14h ago
    why are the writers of this nonsense comparing A Children's Entertainer to one of the Greatest Adult Rock Bands, Swift can barely play a Guitar, she's overrated, it's Clueless Writers like This That Give Real Rock A Bad Name. She's A Attention Seeking Crybaby. 🤣
    View all comments
