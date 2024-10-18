Eddie Van Halen Returning In AI After Passing?

Alex Van Halen has revealed an idea for a posthumous Van Halen release.

Alex Van Halen explains

During a new Rolling Stone interview, his first since the passing of his brother and rock icon Eddie Van Halen, Alex revealed that he’s considering finishing some unreleased Van Halen material with the help of artificial intelligence.

During the candid conversation, Alex opens up about the “oceanic grief” he experienced after losing Eddie, the blame he places on David Lee Roth for the failed Van Halen tribute tour, as well as his thoughts — and plans — for the band’s extensive archive.

The Van Halen drummer noted that while there are plenty of unreleased tracks recorded over the years, many remain incomplete. “They’re all little pieces,” he says. “A bunch of licks don’t make a song.”

Alex stated that he has reached out to OpenAI, the company behind groundbreaking AI chatbot ChatGPT, about analysing “the patterns of how Edward would have played something” in hopes of generating new guitar riffs and solos. He’s even suggested Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant to lead the project – despite the fact that the two hadn’t spoken in over 30 years.

“Ideally, it’d be Robert Plant,” he says. “You’re gonna think I’m out of my fucking mind. But when conditions are right, things will manifest.”

“In dad’s own words, you know, he released what he thought was worthy,” Wolfgang said. “I really don’t appreciate when you see certain artists pass and you see their families go through and just kind of release everything. It’s like, that’s not right, to me.”

Fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming release of Unfinished, the never-before-heard final song recorded and composed by Eddie and Alex Van Halen. The track will be released as part of the audiobook version of Alex’s upcoming memoir, Brothers, which arrives on 22nd October.

