Ex-Metallica Member Rips Jimmy Page Performance

Dave Mustaine recently shared his thoughts on why he never became a fan of Jimmy Page and discussed Led Zeppelin’s decline in their later years. He specifically mentioned their 1976 concert film and live album, The Song Remains the Same , which came out four years before drummer John Bonham’s death. Mustaine highlighted that even the members of Led Zeppelin later admitted that the live album didn’t represent their best performance. In fact, a Led Zeppelin member tried to punch Alex Van Halen .

In an interview with AXS TV, Mustaine reflected on Led Zeppelin’s final days, explaining that when he listened to the live album, he felt their performances were not as good as they had been in their prime. He recalled how, during Led Zeppelin’s last tour with Bonham, he was disappointed with their playing and found it difficult to connect with their music at that stage.

Mustaine also admitted that he could never fully appreciate Jimmy Page as a guitarist, despite recognizing Page’s legendary status. He shared that while he had spoken to Page several times and found him to be friendly, he struggled to form a deeper connection with the musician’s work.

“I remember when Led Zeppelin came around. It was the last time that they toured while John Bonham was alive. And I had heard ‘The Song Remains the Same’ live album, and I thought, ‘These guys aren’t playing good anymore.'” “Who am I to say shit? You know, I’m some little wet-behind-the-ears guitar-playing kid that’s just starting, and Jimmy’s the Dark Prince. I had my reasons, and he wasn’t playing good, so I didn’t go, ‘Great record. Love this record. Love this band.'” “It’s funny though, I’ve never really been able to make a connection with Jimmy. We’ve talked several times. I know he’s a friendly person, but just never been able to connect with him.”

