Altamonte Springs honored local veterans at its annual Veterans Day Celebration at the Altamonte Mall, recognizing Senior Airman Matthew Santos (USAF), Sergeant Anthony Desarden (U.S. Army), Staff Sergeant Cesar Valdivieso (U.S. Army), Staff Sergeant Ned Voska (USAF), and Lt. Colonel Robert "Bob" Marcinkowski (U.S. Army) for their service. The event featured Ret. Master Chief Claudale Daniels (USN) as guest speaker, an invocation by Pastor Eddie Rivera from Action Church, and a POW presentation by the Winter Springs High School JROTC. The Altamonte Springs Police Department expressed thanks to all veterans and their families for their sacrifice and service.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Altamonte Springs Police Department