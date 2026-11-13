The Altamonte Springs Police Department COPS Division is offering free child car seat safety checks Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Altamonte Mall, 451 E. Altamonte Drive, on the lower level between JCPenney and Macy’s. Parents can book an appointment to have their child’s car seat inspected to ensure it is installed correctly. Book an appointment here: https://ow.ly/lZ6750VeMgA

This content is adapted from materials provided by Altamonte Springs Police Department