undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Altamonte Springs
📅 Holiday Grinch Fest with 40+ vendors at Cranes Roost
12 days ago
📅 Holiday Grinch Fest at Cranes Roost
Get into the holiday spirit at Holiday Grinch Fest at Cranes Roost in Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 on Sunday, November 15, 2026.
Browse gifts and treats from more than 40 vendors, enjoy local food trucks, and grab fun photos with The Grinch and Santa Claus. It’s a family-friendly way to kick off the season with shopping, food, and festive fun.
This is a rental event using City property; it’s organized by a private group, not the City itself.
More Info: Calendar • RENTAL EVENT - Holiday Grinch Fest at C...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.