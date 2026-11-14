📅 Holiday Grinch Fest at Cranes Roost

Get into the holiday spirit at Holiday Grinch Fest at Cranes Roost in Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 on Sunday, November 15, 2026.

Browse gifts and treats from more than 40 vendors, enjoy local food trucks, and grab fun photos with The Grinch and Santa Claus. It’s a family-friendly way to kick off the season with shopping, food, and festive fun.

This is a rental event using City property; it’s organized by a private group, not the City itself.