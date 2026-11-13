📅 Free sewing class: turn scraps into handmade gifts

Adults 18+ with basic sewing skills are invited to a free “Let’s Get Sewing: Gift Edition” class on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 1:00–3:00 PM at 281 Maitland Avenue, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701.

You’ll use cotton fabric to make simple gifts like zipper pouches, key fobs, and fabric bookmarks, giving leftover fabric a new life.

The class is FREE, but registration is required.

Sign up at Altamonte.Eventbrite.com or call (407) 571-8830 for details. Ages 18+ and basic sewing experience is required.