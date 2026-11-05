World of Spice sage workshop at City Library

The City Library will host a World of Spice class on November 19 from 5:30–6:30 p.m. for adults ages 18 and up, featuring sage, its history, and ways to use it in cooking. Attendees can learn cooking tips and will receive a free spice kit and recipe card, while supplies last. More information: https://t.co/oXtBvCGFwG

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Altamonte Springs (City Administration)