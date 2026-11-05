🔧 Altamonte Springs Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Altamonte Springs has steady demand for people who can fix, maintain, and manage buildings. If you like hands-on work and being out in the field, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Not listed (residential & commercial properties)

Not listed (residential & commercial properties) Location: Altamonte Springs, FL (on the road between job sites)

(on the road between job sites) Type: OTHER

OTHER Pay: $20.00 – $26.00 per hour

Benefits: Paid time off, opportunities for advancement

Hands-on role doing general building maintenance only (no plumbing or electrical): carpentry, drywall repair, minor painting, hardware fixes, and turnovers. You’ll use your own tools and vehicle, handle a mix of homes and offices, and work directly with residents and clients.

Employer: Invitation Homes

Location: 598 Northlake Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Type: Full-time (Service Operations)

Full-time (Service Operations) Salary Range: $57,862.50 – $100,295.00 per year , plus annual discretionary bonus

, plus Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life, 401(k) with match, generous PTO, holidays, disability coverage, bonus program

Lead the full rehab and turn process for single-family rentals: move-out inspections, scopes of work, contractor oversight, safety checks, and resident orientations. Good fit if you have project management experience, know residential construction, and like being in the field managing multiple jobs.

Employer: A Head For Profits

Location: Altamonte Springs, FL (visiting local bars and restaurants)

(visiting local bars and restaurants) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 per hour + overtime + $250 bonus per cycle for qualifying techs

+ overtime + for qualifying techs Benefits: 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision (after waiting period), PTO, paid holidays, company phone, safety shoes, company vehicle

Field role keeping draft beer systems clean and running right at bars and breweries. No experience needed—they train you on maintenance and troubleshooting. Monday–Friday, 7:00 am–4:30 pm, no nights or weekends, and you drive a company vehicle.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—building and maintenance skills are in demand here, and experience in one role often opens doors to the next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.