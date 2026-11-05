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🔧 Altamonte Springs Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings
Altamonte Springs has steady demand for people who can fix, maintain, and manage buildings. If you like hands-on work and being out in the field, these roles are worth a look.
Handyman / Maintenance Technician
- Employer: Not listed (residential & commercial properties)
- Location: Altamonte Springs, FL (on the road between job sites)
- Type: OTHER
- Pay: $20.00 – $26.00 per hour
- Benefits: Paid time off, opportunities for advancement
Hands-on role doing general building maintenance only (no plumbing or electrical): carpentry, drywall repair, minor painting, hardware fixes, and turnovers. You’ll use your own tools and vehicle, handle a mix of homes and offices, and work directly with residents and clients.
Superintendent – Property Rehab & Turns
- Employer: Invitation Homes
- Location: 598 Northlake Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
- Type: Full-time (Service Operations)
- Salary Range: $57,862.50 – $100,295.00 per year, plus annual discretionary bonus
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life, 401(k) with match, generous PTO, holidays, disability coverage, bonus program
Lead the full rehab and turn process for single-family rentals: move-out inspections, scopes of work, contractor oversight, safety checks, and resident orientations. Good fit if you have project management experience, know residential construction, and like being in the field managing multiple jobs.
Draft Beer Quality Technician (Beer Technician)
- Employer: A Head For Profits
- Location: Altamonte Springs, FL (visiting local bars and restaurants)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00 per hour + overtime + $250 bonus per cycle for qualifying techs
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision (after waiting period), PTO, paid holidays, company phone, safety shoes, company vehicle
Field role keeping draft beer systems clean and running right at bars and breweries. No experience needed—they train you on maintenance and troubleshooting. Monday–Friday, 7:00 am–4:30 pm, no nights or weekends, and you drive a company vehicle.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—building and maintenance skills are in demand here, and experience in one role often opens doors to the next.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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