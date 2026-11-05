🏥 Altamonte Springs Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Altamonte Springs has a steady flow of healthcare roles right now, from bedside care to back-office support. Here are a few solid options if you want to stay in the medical field without a long commute.

Employer: Jobot (large hospital organization)

Jobot (large hospital organization) Location: Altamonte Springs, FL (work is remote )

(work is ) Type: Full-time

Pay: $35 – $65 per hour

Senior-level clinical documentation role reviewing charts, working with doctors and coders, and helping improve documentation quality and reimbursement. Good fit if you have strong ICD-10/CPT skills, 5+ years clinical experience, and want remote work with growth potential and full medical/dental/vision benefits.

Employer: AdventHealth

Location: Altamonte Springs, FL (fieldwork across West Orlando, South Orlando, Apopka)

(fieldwork across West Orlando, South Orlando, Apopka) Type: Full-time, Days (Mon–Fri, rotating weekends)

Pay Range: $16.02 – $25.63 per hour

Hands-on hospice CNA role providing personal care in homes and facilities, with mileage reimbursement ($0.76/mile) and strong benefits from day one (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement, parental leave). Great if you want meaningful patient contact and are comfortable driving between visits.

Employer: Kissimmee Oral Surgery

Location: Altamonte Springs, FL

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $19.00 – $30.71 per hour

Front-desk and admin role in an oral surgery office, handling scheduling, phones, insurance, billing, and EHR. Good match if you’re organized, friendly on the phone, and have medical or dental office experience; includes paid time off and a stable weekday schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.