🍽️ Multiple Altamonte Springs Food & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now

Altamonte Springs restaurants are busy and growing, which means more front-of-house and back-of-house jobs are opening up. Here are a few solid options if you like fast-paced shifts and steady tips.

Employer: Tibby's New Orleans Kitchen

Tibby's New Orleans Kitchen Location: Altamonte Springs, FL (in person)

Altamonte Springs, FL (in person) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Salary: Not listed

Work the line at a busy New Orleans–style spot, handling station setup, prep, and cooking to the chef’s specs. Good fit if you already have line or prep experience and like a fast kitchen with clear standards for quality and sanitation.

Employer: Fuji Sushi Japanese Cuisine

Fuji Sushi Japanese Cuisine Location: Altamonte Springs, FL (in person)

Altamonte Springs, FL (in person) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $15.00 – $18.00 per hour

Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule, paid training

Craft cocktails, sake pairings, and Japanese spirits while running a clean, organized bar. This role is ideal if you have 2+ years cocktail & spirits experience, 3+ years bar management, a ServSafe cert, and can work both day and night shifts, including weekends.

If something here looks like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.