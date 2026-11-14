A Thanksgiving-inspired gathering hosted by Homebound will take place on Saturday, November 14, 2026 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 37 W. Manor Street, Altadena, CA 91001. Guests are asked to RSVP using the QR code provided by the organizers.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Altadena Chamber of Commerce & Civic Association