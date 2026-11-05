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Altadena

Altadena Library hosts 100-year celebration

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HGNbi_1GpLHOlZ00

The Altadena Library District will celebrate 100 years on Saturday, November 7, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Bob Lucas Library. Residents are invited to join the anniversary event at the Bob Lucas Library to mark the library’s centennial.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Altadena Library District

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