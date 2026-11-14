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🏭 Alsip, IL Manufacturing: Multiple 2nd Shift & Safety Roles Hiring Now
Alsip’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid 2nd shift openings and a key safety role paying up to $80K. Good options here if you like hands-on work and steady hours.
Assembly Cell Operator – 2nd Shift (Sign-On Bonus)
- Employer: Ingersoll Rand
- Location: Alsip, IL (onsite)
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Fri, 4:00pm–12:30am)
- Pay: From $21.85/hr (posting also notes $22.85/hr + $1.35/hr shift diff for 2nd shift)
- Sign-On Bonus: $2,000
- Union: Closed shop with District No. 8 IAMAW, company-paid pension
Mix of pump assembly and parts picking in a cell-based manufacturing setup. Good fit if you have 1+ year in manufacturing, can lift up to 50 lbs, and like steady union work with full benefits and a pension.
CNC Machine Operator II – 2nd Shift ($2,000 Sign-On)
- Employer: Ingersoll Rand
- Location: Alsip, IL (onsite)
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Fri, 4:00pm–12:30am)
- Pay: $27.51/hr + $1.35/hr shift differential
- Sign-On Bonus: $2,000
Experienced CNC role for someone who can read blueprints, hold tight tolerances, and troubleshoot CNC equipment. You’ll work with controls like OSP, Fanuc, Haas, do setups, PMs, and support lean activities like Kaizen and 5 Whys in a busy shop environment.
Environmental Health & Human Safety Supervisor
- Employer: Aspire Bakeries
- Location: Alsip, IL (bakery facility, supports all 3 shifts)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $75,000 – $80,000
Lead EHS and training programs at a large bakery, from OSHA-compliant training and audits to emergency response and data analysis. Ideal if you have 3–5 years EHS experience, know OSHA rules, and like partnering with supervisors to improve safety and training on the plant floor.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting lists related roles or future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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