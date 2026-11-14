Alsip’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid 2nd shift openings and a key safety role paying up to $80K. Good options here if you like hands-on work and steady hours.

Employer: Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Location: Alsip, IL (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Fri, 4:00pm–12:30am)

Pay: From $21.85/hr (posting also notes $22.85/hr + $1.35/hr shift diff for 2nd shift)

(posting also notes for 2nd shift) Sign-On Bonus: $2,000

Union: Closed shop with District No. 8 IAMAW, company-paid pension

Mix of pump assembly and parts picking in a cell-based manufacturing setup. Good fit if you have 1+ year in manufacturing, can lift up to 50 lbs, and like steady union work with full benefits and a pension.

Employer: Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Location: Alsip, IL (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Fri, 4:00pm–12:30am)

Pay: $27.51/hr + $1.35/hr shift differential

Sign-On Bonus: $2,000

Experienced CNC role for someone who can read blueprints, hold tight tolerances, and troubleshoot CNC equipment. You’ll work with controls like OSP, Fanuc, Haas, do setups, PMs, and support lean activities like Kaizen and 5 Whys in a busy shop environment.

Employer: Aspire Bakeries

Location: Alsip, IL (bakery facility, supports all 3 shifts)

(bakery facility, supports all 3 shifts) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $75,000 – $80,000

Lead EHS and training programs at a large bakery, from OSHA-compliant training and audits to emergency response and data analysis. Ideal if you have 3–5 years EHS experience, know OSHA rules, and like partnering with supervisors to improve safety and training on the plant floor.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting lists related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.