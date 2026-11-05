🚌 Alsip, IL Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local & OTR Openings

Alsip has a solid mix of local and OTR driving work right now, plus an office role if you’d rather support drivers than be on the road.

Employer: Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling

Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling Location: Alsip, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $244 per day, paid weekly

Schedule: Monday–Friday, early morning start

Monday–Friday, early morning start Benefits: Union, Medical, Dental, Vision, Retirement Plan, Paid Vacation, Paid Time Off, complimentary health screenings

Local routes in Alsip and nearby communities, home daily. You’ll deliver Coca-Cola products, unload using pallet jacks/hand trucks, and handle pre/post-trip inspections and basic paperwork.

Employer: IRONET INC

IRONET INC Location: Alsip, IL (OTR, on the road)

Type: Full-time, 1099 independent contractor

Pay: $0.85 per mile , weekly pay via direct deposit

, weekly pay via direct deposit Schedule: 3 weeks on the road / 1 week home

Benefits: Fuel card, paid tolls, safety equipment provided (no health or retirement benefits)

For experienced CDL A drivers (3+ years) with a clean record who want strong per-mile pay and don’t mind longer stretches on the road. No tax withholding, so you’ll handle your own taxes.

Employer: Rever Trans Co

Location: Alsip, IL

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $1,200–$1,500 per week

Support a growing trucking company from the office side—help with driver onboarding, permits, safety paperwork, tickets, and compliance files. Good fit if you’re organized, computer-savvy, and like keeping things running safely behind the scenes.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon—good transportation roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.