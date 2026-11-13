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📅 Nov 17: Hear results from Alpine roundabout test
📢 Learn what’s next for the US 89 & Greys River Rd intersection
Come hear what the Town learned from the temporary roundabout test at US Highway 89 and Greys River Road.
Community Presentation & Q&A
Date: Tuesday, November 17
Time: 5:00–6:30 PM
Location: Alpine Civic Center, 121 US Highway 89
The project team will share traffic data, results from the community survey, and answer questions. These findings will guide future talks about how to improve this intersection.
If you can’t make the early session, a shorter presentation will be given during the regular Town Council meeting starting at 7:00 PM at Alpine Town Hall, 250 River Circle.
More Info: Demonstration Project Update | Alpine, WY
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