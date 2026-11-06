📅 Drop Letters to Santa at Alpine City Hall by Dec. 16

📅 Letters to Santa at Alpine City Hall

After Thanksgiving, kids in Alpine can send their wish lists straight to the North Pole!

A special North Pole Express mailbox will be set up by City Hall. Children can drop off their letters to Santa there, and Santa’s elves will mail a reply.

To get a response:

Include your child’s name

Include your mailing address in the letter

Letters must be posted by December 16 so the elves have time to write back.

Fun, simple holiday activity for families—just write, drop it in the mailbox by City Hall, and watch the mail for Santa’s reply.