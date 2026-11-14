A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Greater Lake Tahoe Area above 7000 feet from 10 PM Sunday to 7 PM PST Monday. Snow of 3 to 7 inches is expected above 7000 feet, with the highest amounts west of Highway 89. Around lake level, up to 1 inch of snow is possible, and ridgetop winds may gust as high as 70 mph.

Roads may be slippery, and the hazardous conditions could affect the Monday morning and evening commutes. Strong winds could damage trees and power lines. Drivers are told to slow down and use care. People can call 5 1 1 or check with Caltrans and NDOT for the latest road conditions.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The Weather Channel®